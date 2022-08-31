Lawyer Dumbuya writes Internal Affairs Ministry, requests corpse of Evangelist Samson

SHARE

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

Following the alleged extra-judicial killing of Hassan Dumbuya aka Evangelist Samson on the 11th August, in Makeni, Lawyer Lansana Dumbuya of the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) party, has written a letter requesting for the corps of late Evangelist.

“I have been consulted and my services retained by relatives of the late (Hassan Dumbuya deceased, commonly known as EVANGELIST SAMSON Thereinafter referred to as my clients), who have instructed me to write on their behalf.”

Lawyer Dumbuya said in his letter that, on the 11th August 2022, the deceased was murdered (shot dead) by the Sierra Leone Police in Makeni City, Bombali District in the Northern Province of the Republic of Sierra Leone and his remains was taken by the Police including properties in his possession (his phones, wrist watch, money in his wallet and more).

The lawyer said on that fateful day, the deceased was sitting with some of his friends in a private bar in Makeni when the police arrived and shot only the deceased amongst his friends although the deceased and his friend were unarmed he never resisted and arrest by the said police.

He said late Evangelist Samson was not in a riot, insurrection or mutiny; was not violent to the police, was not committing a criminal offence and that there was at that time no war in the country nor was the deceased killed consequent upon a court order.

He said such act by the Sierra Leone Police contravenes section 16 (1) of the 1991 constitution.

Lawyer Dumbuya said since the death of the deceased, relatives demanded that the corpse be given to them, initially the state refused to hand over the said corpse to the family.

“TAKE NOTICE that I am instructed to state that the said corpse is neither a public property/ a state’s property and the Government has no right within the Laws of Sierra Leone to continue to hold on to the said corpse and that the relatives demand that the Government makes available the said corpse to them,” he noted.

The Lawyer further stated that he was informed by the family that based on a police press release on the death of Evangelist Samson,it was stated that the family could approach them for the corpse.

He said the family approached the Sierra Leone Police and they have been informed that the corpse would be handed over to them.

“I have been normed that your ministry is now handling the issue and that you have asked the family to identify the corpse so that it can be handed over to them. The Family has therefore requested that I accompany them for such identification and collection of the body of Evangelist Samson. I remain grateful for your kindest understanding and I verily believe you would advise the Government accordingly”.