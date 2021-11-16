Late Osman Boie-Kamara’s administrator appeals against COI

November 16, 2021

By Regina Pratt

The Administrator in charge of the Estate of late Alhaji Osman Boie-Kamara, former Minister of Trade and Industry in the past government, has filed in an appealed against the recommendations of the Commissions of Inquiry.

He was represented by Lawyer Ady Macauley,who informed the Appeals Court about the action.

Justice Bintu Alhadi told the appellant and his lawyer that they should file in their synopsis and all other relevant authorities on or before 1st December, 2021 for the appellant and 15th December for the State.

The matter was adjourned to 12th January, 2022 for oral hearing.

Another appellant, Victor Findlay, formerly of the National Telecommunications Commission (NATCOM), also filed an appeal against the recommendations of the Commissions of Inquiry.

One of the counsels, I. S. Kamara, told the court that they received partly, compiled records on the report of the Commissioner and the White Paper and also the notice on the grounds of appeal dated 2nd December, 2020, but with no transcript to the proceedings and the exhibits tendered.

But Justice Alhadi informed him that the court was still waiting for all parties to be served the relevant documents and adjourned the matter to Monday 29th November, 2021.