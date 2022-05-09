LAPO goes digital

As the management works assiduously to transform the institution into a major banking entity, one of Sierra Leone’s leading micro-finance institutions, LAPO, has gone digital.

The management of LAPO has called on all major companies, government departments, private sector employers and other sectors to open accounts with LAPO.

LAPO charges one of the lowest interest rates in Sierra Leone and those who open accounts with institution are entitled to benefit. LAPO’s Managing Director and his professional team are working towards ensuring that Sierra Leoneans grow financially and are able to manage their own businesses.

LAPO has employed over one thousand Sierra Leoneans that are well paid and hold top position in LAPO.

LAPO provides assets loan, consumer salary loan, individual loan, sme loan, regular loan, group loan, energy loan, small business loan, car loan, kekeh loan, freezer loan, savings account, fixed and called deposit account. Loan criteria are only entitled to people who have been employed for at least three years; existing business owners and many more. With regards the above named products and services, customers will not regret doing business with LAPO as they are in full compliance with the laws of Sierra Leone.

LAPO is also set to extend its services into farming. Meanwhile the current LAPO MD has done extremely well in operating the company, and the institution has been commended by President Bio for assisting Sierra Leone in its economic drive.