30.7 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, May 9, 2022
spot_img
HomeBusiness
Business

LAPO goes digital

By Concord Times
0
187
Mr. Gabriel Eshiague, Managing Director, LAPO -SL

As the management works assiduously to transform the institution into a major banking entity, one of Sierra Leone’s leading micro-finance institutions, LAPO, has gone  digital.

The management of LAPO has called on all major companies, government departments, private sector employers and other sectors to open accounts with LAPO.

LAPO charges one of the lowest interest rates in Sierra Leone and those who open accounts with institution are entitled to benefit.  LAPO’s  Managing Director  and his professional team are working towards ensuring that Sierra Leoneans grow financially and are able to manage their own businesses.

LAPO has employed over one thousand Sierra Leoneans that are well paid and hold top position in LAPO.

 LAPO provides assets loan, consumer salary loan, individual loan, sme loan, regular loan, group loan, energy loan, small business loan, car loan, kekeh loan, freezer loan, savings account, fixed and called deposit account. Loan criteria are only entitled to people who have been employed for at least three years; existing business owners and many more. With regards the above named products and services,  customers will not regret doing business with LAPO as they are in full compliance with the laws of Sierra Leone.

LAPO is also set to extend its services into farming. Meanwhile the current LAPO MD has done extremely well in operating the company, and the institution has been commended by President Bio for assisting Sierra Leone in its economic drive.

Previous articleUNFPA calls for more investment in midwifery education
Next articleConcord Times bags SCCA Media Partnership Award
Concord Timeshttp://slconcordtimes.com

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved