Lands minister assures John Obey state land buyers

By Ishmael Dumbuya

The Minister of Lands, Housing and Country Planning, Dr. Turad Senesie, has assured all fully paid-up buyers for the plots of state land for sale at the John Obey Community, that the Government of Sierra Leone will ensure their safety and peace of mind.

He made the above statement while taking the buyers and/or their representatives on an official tour of the various plots of land for identification and allocation on Tuesday August 2, 2022, at the John Obey Community.

At the site, the State Land customers were excited over the outlook of the landscape and the smooth acquisition process thus far.

Dr. Turad Senesie defined the scenery as a representation of the National Flag – Green, White and Blue.

“The forested mountains in the community represent the green; the natural waterfall represents the white, while the beaches represent the blue,” he affirmed.

“Revenue generated from the sale of land would be used to provide social services including the construction of roads, schools and hospitals for its citizens,” Dr. Senesie disclosed.