Landowner remanded for alleged fraud

By Jeneba A Conteh

One Joseph Sarah Kanu, a landowner, has been remanded by the Principal Magistrate Mark Ngegba for allegedly duping Samira Tracy Rogers, the sum of forty million Leones.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Pademba Road Court No 1 in Freetown, on three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, obtaining money by false pretenses and causing money to be paid to another with intent to defraud contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

According to the charge sheet, the accused sometimes in 2018 at No. 8 Howe Street, Freetown, with intent to commit a crime, conspired together with other persons unknown to obtain from the complainant, the sum of forty two million with the pretext that he will sell six (6) town lots of land situated lying and being at Kamayama, Lumley, Freetown, which is known to be false,

It was also alleged that the accused on the same date and place, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of forty-two million Leones from the complainant by falsely pretending that he had six (6) town lots of land lying and being at Kamayama, Lumley, Freetown, for sale, which is known to be false.

It was further alleged that the accused on a dates unknown between 1st January 2008 to 31st December 2021, at Kamayama, Lumley, Freetown, with intent to defraud, unlawfully caused money to be paid by the complainant, to wit fifty million Leones for the erection of a dwelling house, erection of wall height, buying of materials and workmanship, totaling fifty-four million, six hundred thousand Leones, which is known to be false.

The charges were read and explained to the accused person, but no plea was taken and the accused person was unrepresented.

However, Magistrate Ngegba sent the accused person to the Male Correctional Centrer in Freetown and adjourned the matter to the 24th August 2022, for further hearing.

Sergeant 9155 Dwight Macarthy is prosecuting the matter in court.