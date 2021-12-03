Land surveyor & co. remanded for Land fraud

December 3, 2021

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Land surveyor claiming to work at the Ministry of Lands and Country Planning, Alusine Sesay and his colleague Alicious Kamara have been arraigned before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of Pademba Road Court No.1 on allegation of land fraud.

It was alleged that on diverse dates between 2019 to 2021, with intent to defraud, both accused persons conspired with other persons unknown to defraud the complainant, Iye Kargbo, the sum of one hundred and fifty-eight million Leones (Le 158,000,000) for three and half town lot of land at No. 2 River, Goderich.

The land is said to be purportedly owned by the 1st accused (Alusine Sesay), knowing the same to be false.

The police also alleged that the accused obtained the said amount and causing the same to be paid.

Giving her evidence in chief, the complainant Iye Kargbo, a staff nurse said she recognized the accused persons in the dock.

Iye Kargbo said between 1st January 2019 and 30th June 2021, she met the 2nd accused whom she knew as a land surveyor and requested for a genuine land.

She added that the 1st accused, Alusine Sesay called her through telephone and informed her that he had seen a land at No.2 River Beach owned by the 2nd accused which they negotiated for the sum of seventy-eight million Leones.

The complainant explained that she and her brother, John Fofanah first paid Le28 million to the 1st accused and he instructed the 2nd accused to issue her a receipt.

The complainant didn’t present the receipt to prosecutor ASP Aminatu Daboh because she left it at home.

At that stage, the prosecutor sought the leave of the Bench for an adjourned date for the complainant to bring the receipt in court.

Defense counsel, Randy Bangura made an application for bail on behalf of the accused persons, citing Section 79 of the Criminal Procedure Act No 32 of 1965.

The Defense Counsel said his clients are before the court for mere allegations which the prosecution needs to prove beyond all reasonable doubt.

He continued that his clients have stayed in prison for a while and if granted bail, he vouched for safe conduct and will personally admonish them to be in court whenever the matter comes up.

He further asked the Bench to take judicial notice of the 2nd accused whom he said has been unwell.

Having listened to the lengthy application made by the defense counsel and the prosecution’s affidavit opposing the bail, Magistrate Sahr Kekura said the defense counsel was not certain about which sub section to cite and that both accused have another file in his court on the same allegations.

The Magistrate therefore refused to grant the accused persons bail and remanded them to the Male Correctional Centre.

The matter was adjourned to Monday 6th of December 2021. The complainant is expected to produce her receipt on the said date.