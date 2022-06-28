LAJ’s Saga: 11 get 36 months imprisonment each

By Jeneba A Conteh

Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Pademba Road Court No:2 has on Monday 27th June, 2022, sentenced Ishmael Bah and ten others to 18 months imprisonment for riotous conduct and 18 months for disorderly behaviour after finding them guilty as charged.

The 12th accused, Ibrahim Kabia, was acquitted and discharged of the said counts.

The convicted accused persons were standing trial before the court on two counts charges of disorderly behaviour and riotous conduct contrary to section 12 of the Public Order Act No46 as repealed and replaced by section 12 (a) of act No15 of 1973.

According to the charges, it was alleged that Ishmael Bah, Mohamed S Bah, Zunaika Jabbie, Abibatu Sesay, Isatu Cece Kabba and six others on Wednesday 15 June 2022, at the Operational Support Division headquarters, Kingharman Road in Freetown, did behave in a disorderly manner and riotous conduct.

Magistrate Ngegba, prior to his judgement, informed the court that, the prosecution had proven their case against the accused persons after they called four witnesses who testified and we’re cross examined by the defense team.

He said there was evidence that the accused went to the OSD headquarters demanding to see LAJ and when they were told that he was not in their custody they started throwing mega cola rubbers at the police, adding that it was the 1st , 6th ,8th ,9th ,10th and 11th accused who went to the reception demanding to see LAJ by all means whiles others were misbehaving and that was when AIG Tawa ordered their arrest.

Statements of all the accused persons were tendered in court as exhibit respectively to form part of the prosecution case.

Magistrate Ngegba added that at the close of the prosecution’s case, each accused relied on their statement to the police, noting that he had carefully read all their statements as to what happened on that day.

According to him, statements of the third, fourth, fifth and sixth accused persons, attempted to tell the same story of them campaigning for one of the housemate salone contestants when they were arrested, but noted that their alibi never sound not convincing to him.

Also, he said the fifth and tenth accused persons in their statements revealed that they were fiancés.

The seventh and eight accused persons, he said, also stated in their respective statements to the police that they were fiancés, but their statement did not corroborate.

He said the reason given by the first accused person to the police was the same to that of the 11 accused.

“I have pointed out the inconsistencies in each accused person’s statement and I found the 12th accused person story convincing,” he noted.

According to him, the defense attempted to defend the allegation, but failed woefully.

“Having looked at the evidence before me, and giving due consideration, 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10&11 accused persons are guilty on both counts charge of disorderly behaviour and riotous conduct respectively, whiles the 12th accused is acquitted and discharged”, he ruled.

Lawyer Derick Atachor in his plea mitigation on behalf of the first to sixth accused persons, said that the convicts were vibrant young men and energetic Sierra Leoneans who form the future of the nation.

He added that some of them were breadwinners of their families while some are students.

He pleaded further with the court to temper justice with mercy, stating that the convicts having spent over a week at the correctional facility have had a bitter lesson.

Lawyer Madieu Sesay in his plea mitigation on behalf of the 7,8,9,10 &11 convicted accused thanked the bench for his ruling, adding that the laws of Sierra Leone are meant to reform citizens and that standing before the court and having spent a week and half at the correctional facility they have learnt their lesson.

The State prosecutor, .Yusif Isaac Sesay, in reply to the plea mitigation, said the convicts who were charged on two counts of disorderly behaviour and riotous conduct have the same punishment and can be fined Le2million or a punishment of one year six months.

He therefore asked for the maximum, adding that the defense did not address the issues of sentencing.

He noted that the court is a court of law and the country is governed by law, adding that the evidence of Pw1 showed that the manner, in which the accused persons acted at the OSD Head Quarters, was premeditated.

“In as much as we consider riotous conduct as a misdemeanor but it conduct itself will lead to death,” he argued, and begged the bench to give the convicted accused a maximum sentencing that will send a warning to others out there.