LAJ to be discharged for want of prosecution witness

October 29, 2021

By Jeneba A Conteh

Popular hip hop star, Alhaji Amadu Bah “aka” LAJ, made another appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown on three count charges to wit assault on police contrary to Section 39 of the Police Act No.7 of 1964, disorderly behaviour contrary to Section 12 of the Public Order Act No.46 of 1965 repealed and replaced by Section 12 (a) of Act No15 of 1973 and riotous conduct contrary to Section 12 (a) of the Public Order Act No.46 of 1965 as repealed and replaced by Act No15 of 1973.

According to the particulars of offence, on Saturday 17th July 2021, at the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters custody facility, Pademba Road in Freetown, assaulted police constable 12636 Joseph Lamboi, whilst in due execution of his lawful duties, and behaved in a riotous manner.

The defence counsel M.A Kallon made an application that since the inception of the matter, the complainant hasn’t appeared in court and that no progress has been made.

He made the application pursuant to Section 94 of the Criminal Procedure Act No.32 of 1965.

However, Magistrate Keikura said on the next adjourned date, should the prosecution fail to proceed with the matter, he will be left with no alternative than to uphold the said application.

The matter was adjourned to the 2nd November 2021.