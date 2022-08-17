LAJ goes to High Court

By Jeneba A Conteh

One of Sierra Leonean hip hop rappers, Alhaji Amadu Bah, alias LAJ, was Tuesday 16th, August, 2022, committed to the High Court for trial.

The accused has been under preliminary investigation since June, 2022, at the Pademba Road Court No.1 for three counts offences of robbery with violence and assault contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

According to the particulars of offences, on the 12th June, 2022, at Leonco Filling Station, Congo Cross in Freetown, the accused LAJ violently robed the sum of Le4,200 and further assaulted a pump attendant, Musa Mansaray, in a manner thereby occasioning actual bodily harm.

In reply to the written no-case submission by the lead defense counsel, Madieu Sesay Esq., the state counsel, Yusif Isaac Sesay, submitted that the allegations made against the accused state the fact that they were able to establish elements and sufficient evidence for the accused in order to warrant his committal.

The state counsel further stated that the defense counsel’s submission started on a bad footing and ended on a wrong footing,adding that the accused on the 12th June, 2022,went to Leonco filling station at around 3pm, assaulted and took the sum of Le2,900 from Frances Wilson and also assaulted Ishmael Kamara and robbed the sum of Le4,200 (four thousand two hundred Leones).

He said in the same vein assaulted and took a techno Mobile phone belonging to Christiana Koroma and assaulted Musa Mansaray. He said the offences were put into three counts of robbery with violence and one count of assault contrary to law.

Y I said he led five witnesses, 3 (Three) being factual witnesses and two formal witnesses respectively.

He said the 3 factual witnesses positively identified the accused, which according to him, positive identification is an essential ingredient in linking an accused to a crime. The state ounsel argued that the defense counsel never discredited that during cross examination.

He emphasized that Lawyer Sesay misunderstood the fact of the preliminary investigation, adding that it was not a trial in which the defense counsel cited wrong authorities.

He said section 118 is the law which should have been cited, noting that the Criminal Procedure Act was sidelined by the defense counsel.

The state counsel further submitted that the authorities cited were only applicable in trial and not in a P.I. He said there was sufficient evidence for the accused to stand trial at the High Court by virtue of Section 120 of the Criminal Procedure Act No. 32 of 1965.

Making his ruling, Magistrate Mark Ngegba said that the evidences presented before the court were sufficient for the accused to stand trial at the High Court citing Section 121 of the Criminal Procedure Act of 1965.

At that stage, the defense counsel re-applied for bail for his client, citing Section 120 of the Criminal Procedure Act No. 32 of 1965.

He further referenced Archibole Pleading Practice and Evidence. He assured the Bench that the accused would not jump bail if it was granted. Magistrate Ngegba refused bail and remanded the accused back to prison.