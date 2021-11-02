Lagos, Nigeria: Multi-story building collapses in Lagos, Nigeria

The building, located on Gerald Road in the city’s affluent Ikoyi neighborhood, is a construction site for luxury apartments. It is unclear how many people were inside when it fell.

“I thought it was an earthquake when I rushed out of my apartment just after 3 p.m. I felt the building move and knew something was wrong,” Olu Apata, a nearby resident and the president of the Nigerian Bar Association, told CNN.

Apata said the building has been under construction for the past two years and that the developer was at the site meeting with prospective buyers earlier on Monday.

Three people have since been rescued from the collapse, according to a statement from the Lagos State government, which added that the city’s rescue unit, fire service and ambulance service was on the scene.

The statement did not indicate how many people are currently missing. The investigation into the cause of the…

Read more…