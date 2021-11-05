27.9 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, November 5, 2021
Lagos building collapse: Despair at site as families watch rescue effort

One of those was 26-year-old Zainab Sanni, a microbiologist who was working with Fourscore Homes, the building’s developers, as part of the country’s mandatory youth service program.

On Tuesday, rescue workers told her family she had identified herself by name. Her family was among many others who called out the names of their loved ones to rescue workers, who in turn said they were communicating with people under the rubble. It was a fleeting moment of joy and relief for over a dozen families.

On Wednesday, rescue workers recovered Sanni’s dead body.

“I don’t know why they were not able to reach her in time,” Sanni’s brother, Fawaz, told CNN. “Had it been they were working consistently, had it been they had enough equipment, they would have saved my sister.”

On Thursday, the death toll from the collapse of the high-rise building under construction rose to 32, according to Lagos State…

concord.web

