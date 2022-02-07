Labrum donates gear to Sierra Leone Swimming Diving and Water Polo Association

Chief Executive Officer of Labrum Sportswear, Foday Dumbuya has donated swimming gear on behalf of his wife Beth Dumbuya OLY, to the Sierra Leone Swimming Diving and Water Polo Association at the Association’s secretariat in Freetown.

CEO Dumbuya said that his wife is an Olympian and a British medalist swimmer who has decided to donate some swimming garments to the Sierra Leone Association as a way of contributing to swimming in the country and assured the Association of her continuous support.

President of Sierra Leone Swimming Diving and Water Polo Association, Mohamed Abdul Turay said they are delighted to have received such kits from Madam Dumbuya adding that such a generous gesture should be embraced as swimming outfits are very expensive to purchase.

The items, swimming suits, swimming tights and dryland/gym training singlets), will be used for their intended purposes, he cited.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation to Mr Foday Dumbuya, the CEO of Labrum London and his entire team in Sierra Leone for their commendable strides in the clothing design industry adding that Labrum clothing has been a very pleasant partner to work with in the promotion and development of the SLSDWA both locally and internationally.