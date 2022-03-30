Labour Congress expresses concern about high cost of living

By Alfred Koroma

The Sierra Leone Labour Congress (SLLC) has in a press release expressed concern over the consistent increase in the prices of basic commodities amidst low and stagnant salaries of workers.

SLLC is a national trade union founded in 1976 and affiliated with International Trade Confederation.

SLLC said cost of living in the country has seriously eroded the earning power of citizens, adding that the current situation has negatively impacted the standard of living of the general populace.

SLLC also expressed concern over the increase in the prices of petroleum products, transportation, and the ‘overburdening’ system of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on business transactions.

“The economic situation is worsening inequality and poverty at individual, households and community level which is worrisome and dangerous to the country,” SLLC said.

The organization urges government to take collaborative measures to remedy the economic hardship in the country.