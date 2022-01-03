27.2 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, January 3, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Kunal Kamra: The comedians under fire from Hindu nationalists

By concord.web
0
130

Two prominent Indian stand-up comedians – Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqui – have said it’s becoming unsafe to perform after they received threats from right-wing Hindu nationalists.

Faruqui, who is Muslim, was jailed earlier this year for jokes he didn’t even tell.

Authorities say the arrest was in the interest of law and order, and to protect religious sentiments.

But critics argue that laws are being misused to silence free speech, especially among critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BBC spoke to the two comedians about the recent controversies and threats they have faced.

Correspondent: Rajini Vaidyanathan

Producers: Shalu Yadav and Aakriti Thapar

Editor: Sanjay Ganguly

Read more…

Previous articleSudan’s Prime Minister resigns amid violent anti-coup protests that have left at least 57 people dead
Next articleDigital Publication
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved