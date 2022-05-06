KKY heads committee to audit academic certificates

By Jariatu S. Bangura

Following the private member motion that was adopted last month, Leader of the National Grand Coalition (NGC), Hon. Dr. Kandeh Yumkella, will lead a 7-man Special Select Committee to investigate academic certificates of public officials including Members of Parliament.

The private member motion was moved by a Coalition for Change (C4C) Member of Parliament, Hon. Paul Saa Sam for the auditing of all academic certificates starting with parliament to the executive.

The other members of the committee includes: Hon. Dr. Ibrahim Bun Kamara, Hon. Dr. Roland F. Kargbo, Hon. Mohamed Festus Lansana, Hon. Joseph William Lamina, Hon. Emerson Lamina and Hon. P.C Bai Kurr Kanagbaro Sanka III.

Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Abass C. Bundu, said the team was empaneled pursuant to the resolution of parliament adopted on Thursday 21st April, for the creation of a special select committee to conduct certificate audit on all holders of public offices in Sierra Leone, particularly those claiming to have acquired academic professions and degrees.

He said following due consultation with the leadership of Parliament, the above names would be the Members of the committee respectively and then report to the House before the dissolution of the fifth session of the fifth Parliament.

He said the special select committee should direct all standing committees to compel all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) within the purview of its oversight responsibilities to submit diplomas and degrees by all public officers and later submit to the select committee.

He said the committee will examine the authenticity of the certificates and produce a written report with recommendations for the consideration of parliament.

He said the committee will also co-opt any other person with requisite competence that might want to render assistant to any of it processes.

He said the committee should be able to submit the report to the whole House before the dissolution of the fifth session of the fifth Parliament 2023.

He said the committee needs to be given such a time for them to do their work effectively and efficiently thus let them do their work amicably.

However, Hon. Shiaka M. Sama objected that the time limit given to the Select committee was vague, stating that ‘before the closure of the next session’ might be a day or a month before the committee could submit their report to the whole House.