Kings Leones staff and two others granted Le500M bail each

January 17, 2022

By Jeneba A Conteh

Gibrilla Kamara, Osman Sesay and James Sesay have been granted five hundred million Leones bail by the Principal Magistrate Sahr Kekura of Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown.

They were before the court on two count charges to wit conspiracy contrary to law and larceny by servant contrary to Section 17 (1) (a) of the Larceny Act 1916.

It was alleged that on Monday, 29th November, 2021, at Connaught Hospital in Freetown, the accused persons conspired with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit larceny by servant.

It was also alleged that the first accused person, Gibrilla Kamara, on the same date and at the same place, being a motor driver employed by Kings Sierra Leone, stole one Toyota vehicle with registration number AKW 262 valued eighteen thousand two hundred and forty seven British Pounds Sterling (GBP 18.247) equivalent to one hundred and eighty two million, four hundred and seventy thousand Leones (182,470,000),property of Kings Sierra Leone partnership whilst in custody of Ibrahim Kabia

The accused person were unrepresented.

Magistrate Kekura granted the accused persons bail in the sum of five hundred million Leones each or one surety each in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed by a recognised institution and should produce their employment letters from the said institutions.

He said they should be permanently resident in Freetown and should also be elderly citizens.

He ordered that the sureties will be verified by the Bench and to be approved by the Deputy Acting Registrar.

Sergeant 9155 Dwight Macarthy is prosecuting and the Matter was adjourned to 26th January 2022