Kingho Railway & Port Company hands-over new CDAP and CSR projects to Kamasondo

Kingho Railway and Port Company, a subsidiary of Leone Rock Metal Group, has on Sunday 10th July 2022 handed over its 2nd Quarter 2022 Community Development Action Plan (CDAP) projects as well as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project to residents of Pepel Town, Kamasondo Chiefdom, Port Loko District, Northwestern Province of Sierra Leone.

The CDAP projects are the rehabilitation of nurses’ quarter at the only health center in Pepel Town and the reconstruction of the overhead road in Pepel Town. It is done as part of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s provisions which mandated companies to bring in developments into their operational chiefdoms. On the other hand, the company also donated brand new school band set to revive lively learning for pupils.

During the handing over ceremony, Resident Minister of Northwest Region Honourable Alpha Kanu said that he is impressed with the company so far as the company is delivering at a very fast rate. He highlighted that since he took over about 6 months ago, the company did the school, water facility and Independence Day celebrations. He said, in the Northwest Region, the company has done 4 programmes during his leadership so far. He thanked the company and expressed optimism for more development.

Bai Sheku Conteh, Chairman FMC Pepel Health Centre thanked the company for renovating the health center last year as well as rehabilitating the nurses’ quarter this year. He called for more support to the health sector in Kamasondo.

Chairlady of Kamasondo Chiefdom, Zainab Koroma said that the overhead road is now in good standard. She said that the indigenes of Pepel Town are now happy that such standard road has now averted danger and accident. She also thanked the company for the Women in Agriculture Projects, adding that the project empowers more women in Kamasondo.

National Minerals Agency (NMA) representative Sahr Osman Koroma thanked the company for the CSAP projects because they perfectly resonated with the agenda of the government. He said that the CSR brass band is timely and will boost learning in the communities.

On behalf of the company, Edward Moriba, Community Coordinator of Leone Rock Metal Group said that the company is fully committed in complying with its statutory obligations and its as well doing some CSR in its operational communities. He assured all that Leone Rock is here to stay and to bring more goodies to not only its operational communities but Sierra Leone at large.