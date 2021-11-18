Kingho Mining Donates to the Construction of Traffic Police Office in Magburaka Town

November 18, 2021

Magburaka Town is the second largest town in the northern province of the Republic of Sierra Leone. The town is also the headquarter town of Tonkolili District, which is a district hosting the iron ore deposit currently being mined by Kingho Mining Company Limited.

Kingho Mining Company Limited, on the other hand, operates the New Tonkolili Iron Ore Mines in Sambaia, Simiria and Dansogoia chiefdoms of Tonkolili District and it is a subsidiary of Leone Rock Metal Group, a company which Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) drive has spanned wide over its operational communities to other parts of the country.

Consequent of its unwavering commitment to implement its CSR projects, the company has on Monday 15th November 2021 donated variety of building materials for the completion of the Traffic Police Office in Magburaka Town. The materials include boards, zinc, floor tiles, white cements, toilet seat, hard-board, ceiling nail, steel doors and windows.

Speaking during the donation at the district police division in Magburaka, Local Unit Commander (LUC) of Tonkolili District, Alphonso A. Fambulleh expressed delight for the prompt response of Kingho Mining Company to address a request he had earlier made to them. He said the Magburaka Police Division is policing areas of operation of the company and is one of the largest police divisions in the country.

He added that the police management in Magburaka few months ago embarked on a building project to be used as office space for the Traffic Department in Magburaka. He said they then wrote to Kingho Mining Company for support in accomplishing their building project.

Hence, he said that the donation is timely to address what they want. He thanked the company and assured that the materials would be utilized accordingly.

Speaking on behalf of the company, Augustine Koroma, Community Lesion Officer of Kingho Mining Company said they received the request from the police and decided to honour it because the company sees the pivotal role being played by the police in protecting Kingho’s assets at the mines.