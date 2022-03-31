27.2 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, March 31, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Khashoggi: Turkish prosecutor requests transfer of trial to Saudi Arabia

By concord.web
0
93

Khashoggi’s killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul four years ago triggered a global outcry and put pressure on Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

A US intelligence report released a year ago said the prince had approved the operation to kill or capture Khashoggi, but the Saudi government denied any involvement by the crown prince and rejected the report’s findings. The Turkish court also previously rejected requests to add the report to the case file.

Turkish officials said they believe Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the crown prince, was killed and his body dismembered in an operation which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said had been ordered at the “highest levels” of the Saudi government.

The killing and subsequent accusations strained ties between the two regional powers and led to an unofficial Saudi boycott of Turkish goods, which has slashed…

Read more…

Previous articleUS astronaut and Russian cosmonauts return to Earth
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved