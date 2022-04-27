23.5 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Karachi university blast: Chinese teachers among 4 killed in Pakistan

By concord.web
0
79



CNN
 — 

Three teachers from China and a driver have been killed in a suspected suicide bombing near a Chinese language learning center in Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi.

The four were in a van near the University of Karachi’s Confucius Institute when the blast ripped through the vehicle on Tuesday evening, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah told CNN.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a militant separatist group from Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan, claimed responsibility for what it says was a suicide attack in a statement shared with CNN.

A fourth Chinese teacher was injured in the blast, China’s Foreign Ministry said.

“The blood of the Chinese people should not be shed in vain, and those behind this incident…

Read more…

Previous articleUnqualified Botox, filler and laser ‘doctors’ revealed in Egypt
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved