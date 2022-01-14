Kao Denero finally receives best Hip Hop /Rap artist in Africa

January 14, 2022

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Amara Dennis Turay, Aka Amb. Kao Denero, has finally received his award as the best Hip Hop /Rap Artist in Africa, from African Entertainment Awards,USA.

Ambassador Kao Denero’s victory was announced during the 7th AEAU on December 26, 2021 in the United States. The ceremony was broadcasted live on AEAUSA YouTube channel.

Kao Denero was nominated alongside African heavyweights like Nasty C, Ice Prince, Sarkodie, Ko-C, Khaligraph Jones, Elow’n, Vector and Rosa Ree.

To covet the highly prestigious award, gives him more recognition among his peers.

African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA) is a non-profit organization established in New Jersey USA to support, celebrate and uplift African Entertainment.

They use entertainment as a platform, to showcase an Africa that is united, self-sufficient, and willing, and able to evoke social change that matters most in the communities of Africans all over the world.

The ceremony was sponsored by Empak Corp, and Siderz Entertainment LLC.

Kao Denero whose given name is Amara Dennis Turay was born in Lungi Township, Port Loko District, Sierra Leone. He went on to attend St. Edwards Secondary School in Freetown.

Kao Denero is a hip hop artist that has become well-known throughout West Africa. He is one of the most well-known rap artists from the small country of Sierra Leone, and has also been called the “King of Freetown.

His early days in Lungi Township, Port Loko District, Denero delved into the music industry releasing his first album in 2003 called Black Leo 4 Life.

After a successful album of the same title was released, other albums are “Freetown’s Most Wanted” 2008’s “A New Beginning” And also to his latest album project “Kiss The throne” where he had his most trending song called “Kenyatta” and Story of Lumumba.

He grew fond of music in his childhood days. He became enthusiastic about rap music and drew inspiration from popular artists such as Tupac Shakur and Bob Marley.

Denero’s song Emonah, won the Best Hip-Hop Song at Premier Music Awards.

In 2009, he won an SLMTV Music Award in Maryland, U.S, The African rapper, Kao Denero has amassed a guessed net worth of over $100,000-$500,000.

He has been a consistent act in Sierra Leone music for over 20 years, with over 12 albums and more than 300 songs. As the present Ambassador for Sierra Leone entertainment, he is responsible for showcasing the country to the world at large using entertainment and arts.