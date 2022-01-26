Kao Denero confirms agreement with MTV Base

January 26, 2022

Amara Dennis Turay, Ambassador of Entertainment and Investment, popularly called Kao Denero, has confirmed in an interview with AYV TV that, the famous TV channel, MTV Base Nigeria, has agreed to include five music videos from Sierra Leone.

Few months ago, Kao Denero updated Sierra Leoneans on his Facebook page that he has been engaging with the management of MTV Base. The essence for the engagement was to see how the popular TV channel can include Sierra Leonean music videos in their daily playlist.

On Friday, the Ambassador revealed that, he has gottenn the commitment of MTV Base to have five music videos from Sierra Leone.

He added that, the five music videos will be selected from the songs the boards have selected for the National Playlist. He made the disclosure on his social media platforms.

“After several weeks of engagement with the MTVbase operations manager in Lagos, today I was finally able to get their commitment on acceptance for five sierra Leonean music videos to be selected for rotation. We will be choosing some videos from the playlist.”

Since his appointment as an Ambassador of Entertainment and Investment by President Bio, Kao Denero has set his goal to improve the entertainment industry.

