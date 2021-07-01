Kamarainba Says Police did not document everything he told them

July 1, 2021

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Sierra Leone former 2018 presidential aspirant for the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP), who is on trial for alleged sexual penetration and conspiracy, on Tuesday, June 29, claimed that the police, who investigated his alleged criminal offenses, did not document everything he told them.

Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray was responding to questions from state prosecutor, Umu Sumaray, during cross-examination.

The state prosecutor put it to the accused that in his statement to the police, he did not tell them that from the 11 of February to April 3, 2020, he was crisscrossing Bo, Makeni and Kono.

“I told the police during my statement that from the 11th of February to April 3rd, 2020, I was crisscrossing Bo, Makeni and Kono. But they did not document that. I told the police that Isha Baby Mansaray was my girlfriend, but they did not document that,” Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray said.

The trial of Mansaray is being presided over by Justice Samuel Omodale Taylor at the Sexual Model Court in Freetown.

Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray also said police failed to document that he spent the night of February 14, 2020, in Makeni – and that his stomach was runny during that time.

Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray’s co-defendant Marion Aruni, was also charged with conspiracy and sexual penetration.

According to the state, Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray and Marion Aruni on February 14 and dates unknown in April 2020 conspired and sexually penetrated a 15 years old school girl.

But Marainba told the court that he’d only travelled once in his vehicle with the alleged victim, in the company of Aruni, and two little children – in search of a private school for the alleged victim.

Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray said on two occasions he challenged the police that they were not documenting everything he told them and that the police responded that he should not tell them what to do.

However, presiding Judge Taylor told Kamarainba he ought not to have signed his statement provide he was sure that not everything he said was documented.

Justice Samuel Omodale Taylor said the lawyers representing the accused should have known that signing such statement is like the accused signing his death warrant.

He said the lawyers should have advised the accused not to sign his statement, with even the promise to abandon his case if he signed the said statement.

Lawyer Samuel Momodu Konteh representing the accused said he confronted the investigating officers with the issue of not documenting everything his client had told them.

“My lord, I have been extremely truthful and all what I have said here is the truth and nothing but the truth,” Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray said.

The trial continues on Tuesday.