Kadiru Kaikai  urges SLPP supporters to focus on re-electing President Bio

By Alfred Koroma

Lead Campaigner for the re-election of President Julius Maada Bio, Abdul Kadiru Kaikai has urged supporters of the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) to focus on the result of re-electing the President at first ballot.

Kaikai made the call in connection to the party’s awarding of parliamentary and local council symbols that left some members of the party outraged.

“Let us forget all that went with the recent symbol award by thinking of human destiny, that each life has its own share to heroism full of acceptance or renunciations under the merciless whip of fate,” he urged, promising to focus on reconciliation of those who aspired for party symbols but destiny couldn’t make it happen.

“Together, we will make it happen, he stated, H.E JMB will be re-elected at first ballot in the June 24, 2023 presidential elections. Chief Kaikai encouraged members of the party to stand with him and reach out to those who were denied the party’s symbol to contest at various levels.In as much as our own families and friends would have been happier to see us realize our personal dreams, we should let them know that the re-election of H.E Julius Maada Bio should take precedence over every other thing as it is the only happening that has a compendium of goodies for our party, its grassroots and the country,” the SLPP Lead Campaigner added.

President Bio is seeking a second term in office after his first five-year mandate ended last month. He is again facing Samura Kamara, main opposition party candidate whom he beats in the 2018 pools, as his main challenger.

When he came into office in 2018, the former military ruler prioritized education and became Sierra Leone’s first president to introduce free education for primary and secondary school pupils in government schools and government-assisted schools. He opened more space for gender equality and women’s empowerment, signing into law a bill that demands 30 percent representation of women in governance.