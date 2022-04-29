29.3 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, April 30, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Kabul mosque explosion: At least 10 killed, many more feared dead

By concord.web
0
326



CNN
 — 

At least 10 people were killed and 30 wounded after an explosion at a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul after Friday prayers, Taliban spokesperson for the chief of police Khalid Zadran said – but eyewitnesses said they feared many more had died.

The blast occurred in the Serahi Alauddin area of the city, private Afghan channel TOLO news reported citing an eyewitness.

Emergency, a non-governmental organization that offers free medical and surgical treatment to Afghan civilians, said in a tweet that 20 wounded people had been treated at its hospital following the explosion.

At least two UN staff members and their families were inside the Khalifa Sahib Mosque at the time of the attack, UN deputy spokesman for the secretary general said Friday.

Read more…

Previous articleShanghai lockdown: Residents protest after five weeks of strict zero-Covid measures
Next articleClearing bombs with their hands: The bomb disposal unit saving a city
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved