Kabul mosque explosion: At least 10 killed, many more feared dead

At least 10 people were killed and 30 wounded after an explosion at a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul after Friday prayers, Taliban spokesperson for the chief of police Khalid Zadran said – but eyewitnesses said they feared many more had died.

The blast occurred in the Serahi Alauddin area of the city, private Afghan channel TOLO news reported citing an eyewitness.

Emergency, a non-governmental organization that offers free medical and surgical treatment to Afghan civilians, said in a tweet that 20 wounded people had been treated at its hospital following the explosion.

At least two UN staff members and their families were inside the Khalifa Sahib Mosque at the time of the attack, UN deputy spokesman for the secretary general said Friday.

