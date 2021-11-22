20.6 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, November 22, 2021
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Justin Bieber called on to cancel Saudi Arabia concert by slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée

By concord.web
0
100

“That’s why I am writing to you with a plea: Cancel your Dec. 5 performance in Saudi Arabia,” Hatice Cengiz wrote Saturday. “This is a unique opportunity to send a powerful message to the world that your name and talent will not be used to restore the reputation of a regime that kills its critics.”

Bieber is set to headline at Saudi Arabia’s Formula One Race in December, joined by artists such as ASAP Rocky, David Guetta and Jason Derulo in Jeddah’s inaugural Grand Prix.

Cengiz urged Bieber to remember he is performing on an invitation from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman himself.

“Nothing of significance happens in Saudi Arabia without his consent, and certainly not an event as important and flashy as this,” Cengiz wrote. “Your face is even featured on the event’s website with his — the executioner of my fiance, Jamal.”

In 2018, a team of the kingdom’s government agents…

Read more…

Previous articleWar photographer: 'Telling people's stories gives me hope'
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved