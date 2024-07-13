Judiciary hands over assorted weapons to Small Arms Commission

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

The Acting Chief Justice of Sierra Leone, Hon. Justice Nicholas C. Browne-Marke, has officially handed over a variety of weapons, previously used as exhibits in criminal cases across the country, to the National Commission for Small Arms for proper disposal.

During the handing over ceremony, Justice Browne-Marke explained that the Judiciary lacked secure storage for those weapons, posing a risk of them falling into the wrong hands. “I directed the Master and Registrar of the High Court to organize this handover to ensure the arms and ammunition are disposed of by the appropriate authorities,” he stated.

Receiving the weapons, the Deputy Commissioner of the National Commission for Small Arms, Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Luke Foday Ndonema, noted that the Judiciary’s actions are in compliance with the ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

This convention adopted on June 14, 2006, and ratified by Sierra Leone on June 22, 2007, mandates member states to collect and destroy surplus, obsolete, or illicit small arms and light weapons.

Article 17 of the Convention specifically calls for the collection and destruction of weapons that are surplus to national needs, obsolete, unmarked, illicitly held, or collected through peace accords or voluntary surrender programs.

Lieutenant Colonel Ndonema praised the mutual respect and professionalism between the Judiciary and the Commission, which facilitated this cooperation. The weapons handed over included pistols, self-loaded rifles (SLR), Galil SAR 370, submachine guns (SMG), German G3 sniper rifles, various AK models, and ammunition.

In his closing remarks, the Deputy Commissioner expressed gratitude to the Judiciary for safely storing these dangerous weapons despite not having proper armoires.

The ceremony was attended by key officials, including the Director of Operations of the Sierra Leone Police, ACP Dr. John M. Senesie, the Director of Defence, Col. A.B.S. Kamara Esq., and the Director of Technical Affairs, Major (Retired) P.C. Kombay.