Journalists rate Orange services digitally

December 14, 2021

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma





Over 62 journalists from media houses across the country, last Thursday November 9, digitally rated the services of Orange Sierra Leone.

Orange Telecom is one of the leading and widely reached telecommunication in Sierra Leone that has done well in the area of telecommunication digitalization.

The assessment was done at the Country Lodge Hotel in Freetown during Orange 2021 final quarterly media engagement.

The assessment was based on the performance of the company’s services and products and its corporate social responsibility to the nation.

The engagement was attended by both Journalists in Freetown and other regions in the country.

In her brief statement at the ceremony, Head of Public Relations, Annie Wonnie Katta, stated that they started the journey of holding quarterly meetings with Journalists in 2019.

She said when Orange started operations in the country in 2016, they were faced with lots of problems from customers and that there were complaints about poor network, which the company has worked tirelessly to address.

She noted that the company is now providing quality services to customers.

She said there was also complaint that the company was not embarking on corporate social responsibility, stating that they were actually performing their CSR but that it was unreported.

She said to address all of the above problems, in 2019 they decided to commence media briefing on a quarterly basis on the activities of the company which includes their Corporate Social Responsibility activities in the country.

She further stated that Orange as a digitalization leading company they were not only providing quality services for their customers, but also complementing the efforts of the Government in fostering socio-economic development.

She said the digital hosting of Journalists was the first of its kind and that they were able to do so because they are leading digitalization in the country.

She emphasized the importance of digitalization to nation development.








