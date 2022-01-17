18.5 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, January 17, 2022
Journalists barred entering law courts building

By Concord Times
January 17, 2022

By Regina Pratt

While other members of the public were allowed unfettered access to the Law Courts Building on Friday , police officers manning the gate to the court denied journalists entry into the court’s premises, saying that they were acting on orders from above that they should not  allow any journalists to enter the building.

Journalists were in court to cover the corruption trial of Dr. Samura Kamara and others whose cases were adjourned for the second time in a closed door pre-trial.

Although there were other courts sittings that needed to be covered, journalists were not allowed to enter the building.

Despite the intervention of an official attached to the Director of Communications, Judiciary of Sierra Leone, the police officers insisted that no journalist should enter the court premises.

