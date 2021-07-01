Joshua Wyse completes first workout in Tokyo

July 26, 2021

By: Sahr Morris Jr in Tokyo

With Support from Bockarie Alieu and Eric Fomba in Tokyo

Sierra Leone Swimmer, Joshua Wyse, on Saturday completes his first training and gym workout after his late Friday arrival in the Olympic City of Tokyo, Japan, ahead of his Men’s 50m freestyle battle.

The 20-year-old is expected to take the pool at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Friday July 30 and has already been paired in Heat 3 against Olimjon Ishanov of Tajikistan, heat favourite Santisouk Inthavong of Lao Peoples Republic, Pina Troy of Cape Verde, Togo’s Mawupemon Otogbe, Simanga Dlamini of Eswatini and Ethiopia’s Abdelmalik Muktar.

In a very relaxed and confident mood, Wyse said he was approaching the Games with a different mindset, adding that all competitions are not the same as he fears no big name or stars in the pool.

“I just have that belief in me that I will do my best in this Game with a big aim to win medal in my first senior outing at the Olympics Games,” said the Junior Olympia who represented Sierra Leone at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, where he improved on his 50 Meters freestyle time to secure a Personal Best of 28.57 sec beating his previous 29.71 sec.

In a Heat of 10, Wyse had to battle for the available 16 places to make progression to the Semifinals and the Sierra Leonean is confident he can reach that stage and even beyond. He said: “This is what I have been preparing for all this while and I have to give my all come Friday and ensure I advance to the other stage which is very important for my confidence.”

It remains to be seen what Wyse will pull through, as 3 years ago; he finished fourth position out of 8 swimmers from his Heat 2 and his overall classification ended 47 places out of the 54 swimmers.

Joshua J. J. Wyse booked his ticket to the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 after a successful performance both Butterfly and Freestyle 50m events (M) respectively with the following times; Butterfly — 29.85 sections with an improving time on his Personal Best from Algeria where he swum 29.97 sections. Freestyle — 27.17 sections improving on his time of 27.79 section swum in Algeria.

Credit: Ministry of Sports/National Sports Authority & National Olympic Committee of Sierra Leone