Joint Statement on a Recent Commentary Viciously Attacking  

the Chinese Leader Published by Awoko

We, Sierra Leone China Friendship Society, Sierra Leone China Friendship Association (SilCHA), Sierra Leone China Foundation and Sino-Sierra Leone Alumni Association (SISLAA), are shocked to find a recent commentary in Awoko Newspaper with the title “Has Xi Jinping lost the plot?” by a certain Joseph Amara, making vicious attacks on H.E. Chinese President Xi Jinping.

We strongly condemn the writer of the above-mentioned article. We are also seriously concerned and disappointed with the Awoko Newspaper for giving the platform for such one-sided, ignorant, malicious and provoking attacks against the great leader of one of Sierra Leone and Africa’s true and trusted partner and brother.

As is known by all, under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) with Mr. Xi Jinping at its core, China has made great achievements, lifting over 700 million Chinese people out of poverty in the past few decades, contributing more than 70% to global poverty reduction. Last year, although continuing to face the COVID-19 pandemic, China’s economy maintained rapid recovery and development, with its GDP reaching 17.7 trillion US dollars, an increase of 8.1% and accounting for 18% of the world’s total. We have full confidence in China’s continually stable economic development.

And all the achievements would not be possible without China’s unique democratic system: the whole-process people’s democracy. Under the leadership of CPC with Xi Jinping at the core, the Party’s overall leadership has been strengthened, the country’s governance system and capacity have been more modernized, the Chinese people’s principal position in political and social life is further consolidated. The Chinese people’s democratic rights and freedom have been further enhanced and are better than in those countries that preach democracy and human rights.

As Sierra Leone-China friendship organizations and the ones that know China much better than many others, we fully understand China’s dynamic zero-COVID policy, which is aimed at bringing COVID-19 under control at the minimum social cost in the shortest time possible so as to effectively protect the health, normal life and production of the 1.4 billion Chinese people to the maximum. This strategy has been proven to be very successful and is suitable to China’s situation.

China has been helping Africa especially Sierra Leone sincerely and significantly in various ways and sectors. Her leader deserves utmost respect and appreciation, rather than being viciously attacked and cursed. The Awoko Newspaper should not have been part of the ill-intentioned campaign by the west to smear China and her leader.

We believe that our Sierra Leonean brothers and sisters will not be misled and perturbed by such nonsenses as unleashed by that Joseph Amara.

Sierra Leone China Friendship Society

Sierra Leone China Friendship Association (SilCHA)

Sierra Leone China Foundation

Sino-Sierra Leone Alumni Association (SISLAA)