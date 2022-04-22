Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face off in court

Here are some key moments in the second week of actor Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

He’s suing for $50m over an opinion piece written by Ms Heard in the Washington Post in which she claimed to have experienced domestic abuse. She is countersuing.

Depp told jurors Ms Heard’s abusive behaviour included stubbing a cigarette on his face. The court meanwhile saw a text message from Depp to his friend, British actor Paul Bettany, saying: “Lets burn Amber!!!”

The trial is expected to last six weeks.