19.9 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

John Simpson in Afghanistan: Watching the destruction of a nation?

By concord.web
0
127

Afghanistan’s economy has collapsed and up to eight million people are facing starvation.

Almost six months after the Taliban took power, BBC World Affairs Editor John Simpson returns to the country for BBC Panorama. Afghanistan’s new masters face international isolation for links to terrorism and years of human rights abuses. Now, however, there are growing questions over whether the West needs to change its approach to Afghanistan’s leaders to allow aid to reach its people.

Watch Afghanistan: A Country at Breaking Point on BBCiPlayer.

Read more…

Previous articleCanada truckers: Protesters block access to major border crossing as tensions ramp up over Covid-19 rules
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved