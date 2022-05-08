John Lee, Hong Kong’s next leader, is a hardline former police officer who took on the city’s protesters

Last week, the man who led the crackdown stepped onto a stage to lay out his vision for Hong Kong — this time not as the city’s security chief, but its next leader.
In what the government billed as an “open, just and honest” election, a largely government-appointed, pro-Beijing committee of 1,461 people appointed the next leader for the city’s 7.5 million residents on Sunday. Lee was the only person in the running, in contrast to previous years that saw run-offs between multiple candidates.
For many, Lee’s ascension speaks volumes about the direction Hong Kong — once world-renowned for its robust press, flourishing civil society and democratic aspirations — is headed. Lee has already indicated that he will look to introduce further national security legislation and possibly a law against fake news.
To Nathan Law, a human rights activist and former local lawmaker now in self-exile in…