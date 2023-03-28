John Keister reacts to Leone Stars first Afcon qualifiers win 

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone head coach John Keister has lauded his team for an improved performance after their 2-0 win over Sao Tome as they revive their hopes of qualifying to the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.

Following a poor display from last week’s 2-2 draw where they twice come from behind to pick a point against Sao Tome, coach Keister and boys needed the all three points in Agadir last Sunday.

“I felt we did very well today. In the first half we set up really well because Sao Tome is not a bad side. We had to change a few things around the first leg and we started better compared to the first match. The message to the boys was very clear that if we could start this first half the way we played the second half last weekend, we stood a chance,” Keister told CAF online.

Sunday’s win moved Sierra Leone to five points and stays in third place in Group A, as they look forward to their next two matches against Nigeria at home and Guinea Bissau away.

Goals from Abubakar Samura and Alhassan Koroma were enough for Leone Stars to secure maximum points and it all started just seven minutes into the game when Samura powered the ball home from inside the box after Mustapha Bundu nodded down a freekick from the left.

Bundu almost doubled the tally on the quarter hour mark when he found some shooting space on the right, but the effort came off the outside of the post.

They eventually doubled their lead after 27 minutes when Koroma struck a long range shot on his left foot, the venomous strike slipping under the keeper’s arms.

In the second half, Sao Tome came back stronger and pushed to get back into the game. They however couldn’t hit the target and the closest they came was when Hernane Spirito picked out a cutback just outside the six yard area but blew his shot over.

Sao Tome’s hopes of qualification are now almost blown as they sit bottom of the group with a single point.