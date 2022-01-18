John Keister eyes win against Equatorial Guinea’s

January 18, 2022

Leone Stars head coach, John Keister is targeting a win at all cost when his side takes on Equatorial Guinea in their final African Cup of Nations Group E clash on Thursday at the Limbe Stadium in Cameroon.

The former Sierra Leone midfielder has guided his Leone Stars squad to produce surprising result at the tournament so far by holding defending champions, Algeria to a goalless draw and came from behind twice to force Ivory Coast to a 2-2 draw.

With two points from two matches, the gaffer needs all three points against the Nzalang Nacional to reach the next round of the tournament.

He said:““Honestly, I wouldn’t have believed it if someone had told me that we would have two points against these great teams of Algeria and Cote d’Ivoire. Now we have managed to do it, we must continue to work to succeed in our participation in this competition, 25 years later, it is not a question of changing our objective along the way, above all we have a great match to deliver against Equatorial Guinea, after that we will advise, the work must continue especially at the level of the defensive organization, we have conceded far too many chances this evening (Sunday evening) unlike our match against Algeria.”

Ivory Coast coach Patrick Beaumelle reacting after the 2-2 against Sierra Leone said: “Cote d’Ivoire coach: “Our dressing room remained silent, heads are low, and we just gave two points, as a gift. What can be done in terms of organization on this second goal, I still do not understand, what happened, I continue to search; it is also the charm of the Africa Cup of Nations. On the other hand, we must continue to work to improve our efficiency with 18 chances; it was enough to score the 30 percent to take cover.”