JICA, Local Government Ministry hold consultative meeting with local councils

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA),together with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) has held a 2nd Joint Consultative Committee meeting with Chief Administrators from different Local councils in the Southern and Eastern Regions respectively.

The joint consultative meeting was held in the Conference room of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development 6th Floor, Youyi Building, Freetown on the 8th of September 2022.

Speaking during the event, Melrose Kargbo, Deputy Minister of MLGRD, said the meeting was to look at the overhaul implementation of “the Project for Capacity Development Strengthen Local Resilience in Sierra Leone.

She said the enhancement of Local Service Delivery (ELSD Project)” was supported by JICA and implemented by 13 local councils Southern and Eastern Regions.

The Deputy Minister said the project is a Japanese funded project for capacity development to strengthen local resilience, enhancement of local service delivery.

She said the JICA project was in line with the manifesto of the President and the medium term development framework emphasized on service delivery at the local levels. She said the project started in 2008 when it was implemented in the North and the North-west Regions, adding that the entire project is basically about the guidelines for effective service delivery.

Stating the background of the project and its implementation stage, the Resident Representative of JICA in Sierra Leone, Hito shi SATO, said the period of the implementation of the projects is four years and further explained that the project started since last year in June and it will span from 2021 to 2025.

He intimated that they have two JICA staff at the Local Government Ministry and also in Bo District to supervise the project which connects central and local government to enhance the effect in each base.

Explaining the importance of the project, the JICA Representative said the project is very important because it enhance the capacity building of central and the local government to scheme a small project from planning, implementing, evaluating and monitoring, adding that the project would cover the Southern and Eastern Regions.

He assured JICA’s commitment to giving more capacity building to the central government and that of the local councils.

Commending JICA for the support from the side of the local councils, the Chief Administrator, Bo District Council, Abdul Koroma emphasized that the importance of the meeting was not only for local councils but for for the country as a whole.

He noted that in their local government act, they have a section wherein government mandated local councils to embark in development by coordinating effort of development partners and said “this is one wherein we coordinate the effort of development partners to ensure that they complement the government in the area of service of delivery so this meeting is very important as you heard from the package they have disclosed bases on the ELSD project that they want to implement in the South-East and the country as a whole”

He said most of the project is surrounded around the education sector, health, agriculture among others with education as a dominant sector for the 11 local councils that they are currently operating in the South-East Regions.

“As you know education is a flagship project for this particular government so we want to give priority to any opportunity that we have to give priority to education,” he said.