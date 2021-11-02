JICA engages Local Government Ministry on Capacity building

November 1, 2021

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) have held a technical steering meeting on capacity building for local councils.

The engagement was to enhance capacity development to strengthen local resilience in Sierra Leone and enhancement of local service delivery.

In her address, the Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Melrose Kargbo, said they welcome the project from JICA and that they will ensure as a ministry, to support the project.

She said that was the second project from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and that the first was implemented in the northern part of the country.

She said the second phase will target the southern part of the country.

She disclosed that the project focuses mainly on building capacity and that it will last for four years, and that all what the JICA was doing was within what President Bio is focusing on building human capacity.

She said should they be able to develop the capacity of the councils they would be able to effectively deliver quality service to the people of Sierra Leone.

She said the country has 22 local councils and 190 chiefdoms, hence they were developing a policy on decentralization which has now been tabled in Parliament for approval.

She noted that all of what JICA was doing was in line with the ministry’s area of focus at the moment.

She said they would monitor the entire project so that councils would be strengthened, adding that so far they have been doing well because they have the cooperation of the councils.

Senior Advisor of Japan International Cooperation Agency, DOHI Yuko, said over the last ten years, they have been working with the ministry of local government in the northern region on capacity building of councilors.

She said the project was successful hence they wanted to extend it to the southern region, adding that they were offering capacity building for better service delivery.

She said the project would be looking at training different councils so that the ordinary man can benefit from the project.

She added that the project will last for four years and that they were in massive preparation at the moment, and that they would start rolling out the project to the various council.