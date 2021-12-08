29.9 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, December 10, 2021
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa soars into space

By concord.web
Joining Maezawa on his 12-day journey aboard the ISS are veteran Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, who will command the mission, and Maezawa’s production assistant, and videographer Yozo Hirano, who will capture footage of the fashion mogul as he floats around the orbiting space station.

“I’m so curious ‘what’s life like in space’? So, I am planning to find out on my own and share with the world on my YouTube channel,” Maezawa said in a recent statement.

This mission exemplifies the drastic shift the global space industry has taken in the past decade. Such space tourism missions have happened before — namely eight similar missions for wealthy thrill seekers launched to the ISS in the 2000s, all organized aboard Soyuz capsules by US-based company Space Adventures. But such missions took a hiatus after NASA’s Space Shuttle program retired in 2011, leaving Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft…

