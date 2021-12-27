Japan cancels more than 100 flights due to heavy snow

ANA Holdings had halted 79 flights as of 4 p.m. Tokyo time, affecting about 5,100 passengers, said Hiroaki Hayakawa, an operations director for the airline.
Japan Airlines Co (JAL) had canceled 49 flights as of 4 p.m. Tokyo time, affecting 2,460 passengers, a representative with the airline’s operations division said.
Japan, which tightened border controls to counter the threat from Omicron, has reported only about a dozen cases of community spread of the new variant and 231 total Omicron infections, including overseas arrivals, according to the Health Ministry.