Sierra Leone
Sunday, January 30, 2022
World

Jacina Ardern in self-isolation as Covid cases rise in New Zealand

“The exposure event took place on Saturday 22 January during flight NZ8273 from Kerikeri to Auckland,” the New Zealand government said in a press release Saturday.

The statement added that the country’s Governor-General — Dame Cindy Kiro — and members of her staff were also on board this flight and are following the same isolation instructions.

It added that Ardern was exposed as a close contact when she and the Governor-General were in Northland “undertaking advance filming at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds” for the Waitangi Day broadcast.

The genome sequencing result for the case is due on Sunday and it is expected to indicate “that the case has been infected with the Omicron variant,” the press release added.

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding plans due to Omicron surge

Ardern remains asymptomatic and “is feeling well.”

All other passengers on board flight NZ8273, including the Governor-General and members of her staff are also getting tested and…

