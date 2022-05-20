Issa Kallon waves goodbye to Cambuur

Sierra Leone international winger, Issa Kallon played his final home game for Dutch Eredivisie side, Cambuur is a memorable way.

The 26 years old winger cum attacker contract with the club ends in June when he will leave the club on free transfers but he ensured he gave the Cambuur fans a last glimpse of action in their final game against Groningen which ended 2-3 in favour of the visitors.

Kallon scored in what was the club’s last goal of the and his last goal in the Cambuur colours but before his goal came in the 61 minutes, the Sierra Leone winger provides an assist for Mees Hoedemakers goal in the 50th minute.

Kallon saying goodbye and with a historic achievement, because Cambuur never finished higher in the honorary division said “I’m very proud.”

With the historical awareness, things are going well with the Cambuur players, because they knew that the Leeuwarden club had never achieved this. “We have a fantastic team”, says the outside player, who has played five seasons for Cambuur. “We will never forget this team. It’s not normal what we do.”

Kallon’s contract in Leeuwarden expires and he does not want to extend it. He’s glad he can finish it off so nicely. “Unlike the previous matches, I really enjoyed it now. We all had the support of the fans, they supported us the whole match. I’m super happy that we can reward them with the win.”

In February this year, Kallon was left frustrated over a fail move to Turkish Süper Lig side, Konyaspor after SC Cambuur refused to accept the Turkish club offer.

The left winger wanted a move to Konyaspor but the Dutch club did not accept the offer and refuses to let Issa Kallon leave for Turkey. Konyaspor reportedly agreed with the winger, but the SC Cambuur blocked the transfer.

Issa Kallon, scored 24 league goals in his five season with the club and this season, he finished with 5 league goals. Before linking up with Cambuur in August 2017, and made six league appearances in total at Utrecht.