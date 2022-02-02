Issa Kallon left disappointed over failed Konyaspor move

February 2, 2022

Sierra Leone’s winger, Issa Kallon is frustrated over a fail move to Turkish Süper Lig side, Konyaspor after his Dutch League 1 side SC Cambuur refused to accept the Turkish club offer.

The left winger wanted a move to Konyaspor but the Dutch club did not accept the offer and refuses to let Issa Kallon leave for Turkey.

Konyaspor, who are currently placed second in the Turkish Süper Lig, reportedly already agreed with the winger, but the SC Cambuur is said to be blocking the transfer.

The player reacted: “I made a deal for the transfer, but Cambuur did not let me go. Konyaspor wants to stay in the play-offs in the Champions League and they think they need me. Like me, they also have a dream. Maybe next season they will play me in the Champions League.”

“They are depriving me of the opportunity to go. That would be a big step for me. I will finish the season here and then I will leave. Renewing the contract is not an option. Of course I hope Konyaspor will make a higher offer, but considering Cambuur’s attitude, it will not change anything,” he said.

It was learned that Konyaspor management offered 300 thousand Euros to SC Cambuur for Issa Kallon, it was stated that the Dutch team rejected this figure because they found this amount too low and did not want to leave their player.

Issa Kallon, 26, has scored 4 goals and 6 assists in 18 matches in the Dutch League this season.