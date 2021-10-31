Israeli woman jailed three times for refusing to join the army

In September, a young Jewish ultra-orthodox Israeli man asked for leave to remain in the UK because he feared being imprisoned as a deserter from the military if he returned to his home country.

The unusual case has shone a light on the issue of conscientious objectors in Israel.

Most Jewish Israelis do compulsory military service for at least two years. However, every year a small number take an ideological stance to oppose their conscription and end up in military prison. Shahar Perets is one of them.