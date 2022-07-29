Islamic cleric remanded for allegedly threatening Deputy Speaker

By Jeneba A Conteh

45-year-old Sheik Musa Kamara, an Imam who made his first appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of Pademba road court No.1 in Freetown has been remanded over an alleged threatening remarks against the Deputy speaker of Parliament, Honorable Sengepho Solomon Thomas.

The accused was before the court on eight count charges ranging from conspiracy, trespass, malicious damage, house breaking, larceny, and threatening language contrary to the laws of the country.

On count 5-6 of his charges, Sheik Kamara is accused of maliciously damaging one makeshift structure valued eight million Leones (Le8, 000,000), a property belonging to one ‘Aunty Silvia’; and maliciously damaged two makeshift structures, twenty-seven concrete pillars, all to the total value of forty-one million, three hundred thousand Leones (Le41,300,000), property also belonging to one ‘Ola Robert.’

On count 7, he was alleged to have broken into and entered the dwelling house the complainant and stole therein one hundred bags of cement, six tons of iron rod, four pick axes, all to the value of one hundred and three million, four hundred and forty thousand Leones(103,440,000).

Whiles on count eight, the accused used threatening remarks against Honorable Sengepoh Solomon Thomas, Deputy Speaker of Parliament with intent to provoke him to committing breach of the peace.

He was alleged to have committed the crimes in conspiracy with other unknown persons on Tuesday, 12th July 2022, at New Site, Doodo Adonkia, Goderich in Freetown.

A.K Sankoh, Counsel representing the accused person, applied for bail,stating that the accused is a Sierra Leonean resident within the jurisdiction. He said the accused has reliable sureties who were willing and in a position to enter into recognisance on his behalf.

Sankoh said the accused was neither a flight risk nor will he interfere with prosecution witness or witnesses, noting that bail is at the discretion of the Bench. He made his application pursuant to section 79 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Act No.32 of 1965

But Magistrate Kekura refused bail based on the seriousness of the allegations and sent the accused person to the Male Correctional Center in Freetown. The matter was adjourned to the 4th August 2022.