ISIS attack kills two and injures six in Israel as Arab and Israeli officials hold historic summit

The attack — the second of its kind in a week — coincided with a landmark regional summit in Israel’s Negev desert, where top diplomats from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Egypt, Israel and the United States are meeting to discuss security issues.

“We condemn today’s terrorist attack in Hadera, Israel,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted on Sunday from Israel. “Such senseless acts of violence and murder have no place in society. We stand with our Israeli partners and send our condolences to the families of the victims.”

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which quoted a post from the ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency. Amaq posted a screengrab from a video that circulated on social media showing two masked men pledging allegiance to the leader of ISIS prior to the attack.

Amaq called the attack a “twin…

Read more…