Iranian women allowed to watch football match for first time since 2019 as country qualifies for World Cup in Qatar

According to the national team’s website, female supporters entered through a special entrance via a car park, controlled by policewomen wearing black chador robes and red badges on their arms. They were separated from men in the stadium

Since October 2019, Covid-19 restrictions in the country have prohibited all fans from entering stadiums to watch the national team — that was until Thursday.

According to the country’s news agency ISNA, 2,000 out of 10,000 tickets sold for the the 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Iran and Iraq at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran were given to women.

It’s unclear, though, exactly how many women were ultimately present in the stadium on Thursday.

Female supporters that were in attendance were pictured with the national colours painted on their cheeks, with many carrying and waving Iranian flags. “I am very happy. This is the first time I have attended…

