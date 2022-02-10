19.3 C
Iranian ​husband beheads teenage wife, authorities say, shocking the country

Iran’s official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) referred to the alleged murder as an “honor killing.”

​A video began circulating showing the husband, Sajjad Heydari, walking in the provincial capital of Ahvaz while smiling and carrying his wife’s severed head, IRNA reported. Local authorities have confirmed that widely shared images that purport to be Heydari are from the same incident, a source with knowledge of the statements told CNN.

The video, seen by​ CNN, showed Heydari holding a knife in one hand and ​the girl’s head in another.

CNN has not been able to reach Heydari or his family, and it is unclear whether he has an attorney. In an interview published in Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency, Sajjad’s mother is quoted as saying her son had threatened to kill his wife previously, and was responsible for her killing.

Death of 14-year-old Iranian girl in so-called 'honor killing' sparks outrage

The girl, who has been identified ​as “Mona” by…

