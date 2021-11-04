Iran nuclear talks set to resume in Vienna at the end of November

Price said negotiations about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action should pick up exactly where they left off and expressed optimism that outstanding issues could be resolved swiftly

“We’ve said this many times before, but we believe it remains possible to quickly reach and implement an understanding on a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA by closing the relatively small number of issues that remained outstanding at the end of June when the sixth round concluded,” Price said.

He warned, however, that the US feels time is running short to reach an agreement.

“We believe that if the Iranians are serious, we can manage to do that in relatively short order, but we’ve also been clear, including as this pause has dragged on for some time, that this window of opportunity will not be open forever, and that, especially if Iran continues to take provocative nuclear steps,” Price…

Read more…