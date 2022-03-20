26.2 C
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Iran: Detainee with triple nationality who was released as part of deal with UK is sent back to jail 

Morad Tahbaz, who is also a US citizen, spent 48 hours “under house arrest” with an ankle bracelet before being taken back to prison, according to his lawyer Hojjat Kermani.

Tahbaz, an environmentalist who was first detained in January 2018, was released from Evin prison “on furlough to his house in Tehran,” UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement on Wednesday.

Tahbaz’s lawyer told CNN that “security guards surrounded Morad’s home for 48 hours before taking him back to prison.” 

On Friday, a UK Foreign Office spokesperson said “the Iranians have told the UK government that Morad has been taken to Evin to fit an ankle tag that should have been fitted before his release. We hope to see him returned to his home in the coming hours. Morad Tahbaz is a tri-national and we are working closely with the United States to secure Morad’s permanent release.”

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, left, and Anoosheh Ashoori, who were freed from Iran, wave after landing at RAF Brize Norton in England on March 17, 2022.

A spokesperson for the US…

